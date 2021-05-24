UNION COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Officials in Union County say the county’s 911 center has had an unusual number of calls reporting house alarms. When deputies arrive, they inform the caller that the noise they’re hearing is actually the mating call of a rare species of insect.
Georgians who live near the woods are accustomed to hearing the chorus of annual cicadas. They emerge every year between June and October.
Periodical cicadas only emerge every few years. In fact, a species known as “Brood X cicadas” only emerge every 17 years – only in the Eastern United States -- and 2021 is their year.
“These are insects that have lived underground feeding on root sap for 17 years,” said Dr. Nancy Hinkle, a veterinary entomologist for the University of Georgia. “Then somehow, after 17 years, they all know it’s time to emerge.”
The males make a distinct chirping sound to attract the females, Hinkle said. They mate, the females lay eggs, and they all die.
This phenomenon – the emergence of Brood X cicadas – began in late April in Georgia and will appear for a couple more weeks – but only in a handful of northernmost counties, including Union County.
“I’ve never heard it described as sounding like a house alarm, but I can see where that would be mistaken for,” she said with a laugh.
Unlike annual cicadas, Brood X cicadas are smaller and have orange wings, a black body and bright red eyes.
Hinkle says Memorial Day weekend might be a good time to travel to the North Georgia mountains and to stop, listen, and try to spot some of the harmless, non-stinging creatures for yourself.
“Let me make the point now. Periodical cicadas sing during the day,” she said, “so if you hear noises at night, it’s not periodical cicadas. It’s probably crickets, katydids or frogs.”
