ATLANTA (CBS46) — A rare skunk has been spotted near Tallulah Gorge State Park in northeast Georgia.
According to the Wildlife Resources Division at the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, wildlife biologists were "ecstatic" to see the rather elusive critter.
The eastern spotted skunk (also known as a civet cat or polecat) was once common across the eastern U.S. It is now rare and reasons for its decline are unclear, according to WRD.
The last time a spotted skunk was spotted in a camera belonging to WRD was in 2018.
They are asking the public to help them track the rare skunk. The information will be used by state wildlife agencies and researchers to gain a better understanding of the species and its status.
Skunk sightings can be reported here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.