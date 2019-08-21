ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) It was a busy night for police in metro Atlanta.
Officers responded to as many as four shootings in separate locations across the region.
Four students were shot on the Clark Atlanta University campus as hundreds celebrated the night before the beginning of the Fall semester.
Police said two of the students are enrolled in Spelman College and two are enrolled in Clark Atlanta University.
According to Atlanta Police, a large group of people were partying and the suspect or suspects were believed to be a part of the group.
Police do not have any suspects in custody.
-------
Atlanta Police say a man and woman were shot at a home on the 800 block of Smith Street in southwest Atlanta.
The victims were struck in the legs and taken to Grady Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
No word on suspects.
--------
Another person was shot at an apartment complex on the 1500 block of Bouldercrest Road in Atlanta.
That shooting happened just before 2 a.m.
It's unclear if police have any suspects in custody.
--------
The final shooting happened at an apartment on Bishop Street in northwest Atlanta.
Police say a man was shot when a bullet came in through a window and struck him.
The man is in stable condition at Piedmont Hospital.
No arrests have been made.
