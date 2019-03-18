Canton Ga. (CBS46)- Several rattlesnakes not native to Georgia were found in a man's home in Cherokee County, along with marijuana plants.
Authorities arrested 55-year-old Richard Rolands and charged him with manufacturing marijuana and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.
While completing a welfare check on Goodwin Road, deputies said they discovered nine live rattlesnakes. Two of the rattlesnakes were eastern diamondback rattlesnakes, and seven were speckled rattlesnakes. The southwestern speckled rattlesnake is not native to Georgia.
All the snakes were removed from the home.
Rolands remains in custody at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center without bond.
