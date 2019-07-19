ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police made a startling arrest when they found an alleged burglar hiding in the attic at a home in Chastain Park.
Zone 2 officers were called to a home located on Jett Road NW on the evening of July 18 where they arrested 25-year-old Johnny Gandy.
Nearly two weeks prior to officers finding Gandy in the attic, he was arrested for breaking into cars.
