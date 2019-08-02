DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The man believed to be responsible for dragging a Dunwoody officer down westbound I-285 on August 1 has been arrested.
Police say Officer Nathan Daley noticed the suspect driving with cell phone in hand when he attempted to make a traffic stop on Ashford Dunwoody Road. Officer Daley approached the driver side window and made contact with the suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Derric Alexander Simpson.
What happened next was the unexpected. With Officer Daley partially in the window, Simpson put the car into gear and accelerated -- all while ignoring Officer Daley's commands to stop.
Officer Daley continued to hang onto the car as the driver made his way onto the interstate. When Simpson realized the office was not going to let go of the vehicle he struck a white Ford van, knocking Officer Daley to the ground.
Another cop was in pursuit of the fleeing suspect on westbound I-285 when Simpson was involved in a multi-vehicle crash just before Roswell Road. Simpson immediately attempted to flee the scene on foot but was quickly chased down by the second officer and ultimately arrested.
He faces the following charges: Aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated battery, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, trafficking in ecstasy, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, hit and run, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, interference with government property, violation of the Georgia Hands-Free Law, and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.
Officer Daley was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, then released to recover at home.
