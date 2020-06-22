Ray of Hope Christian Church food giveaway

Ray of Hope Christian Church will distribute free food from 10 a.m. - noon on June 27 to help people impacted financially by the pandemic. 

DECATUR, Ga (CBS46) – Ray of Hope Christian Church will distribute free food to help those affected by pandemic.

Food will be distributed through a drive-up service from 10 a.m. – noon Saturday, June 27 at the church.

Participants will be able to remain in their car.

The church is located at 2778 Snapfinger Road, Decatur, Ga.

For more information, click here.

