DECATUR, Ga (CBS46) – Ray of Hope Christian Church will distribute free food to help those affected by pandemic.
Food will be distributed through a drive-up service from 10 a.m. – noon Saturday, June 27 at the church.
Participants will be able to remain in their car.
The church is located at 2778 Snapfinger Road, Decatur, Ga.
