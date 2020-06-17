ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Funeral arrangements for Rayshard Brooks will be held at Atlanta's historical Ebenzer Baptist Church.

The 27-year-old passed June 13 after being fatally shot at a Southwest Atlanta Wendy's by former Atlanta Police officer Garrett Rolfe.

A public viewing will take place Monday, June 22, from 3 - 7 p.m. A celebration of life service will take place the following day at 1 p.m.

The church is located at 407 Auburn Avenue NE.