Atlanta, GA (CBS46) One of Atlanta's favorite festivals is in full swing, the 83rd Atlanta Dogwood Festival at Piedmont Park.
The Dogwood Festival kicked off with a 5k and mimosas to cool down afterward with plenty of music and entertainment ranging from dancing to singing, from martial arts to drumming.
Cultural exchange pavilions are there to introduce you to countries and cultures from around the world.
“It’s just a tradition that kicks off spring for everybody who’s been in being cold, saying when is the spring coming, and they see the Dogwood Festival, the dogwoods start to bloom…then it’s time,” said Brian Hill, the Executive Director of the Dogwood Festival.
This is a family friendly event – all ages are welcome…and it’s free although pets are not allowed due to the size of the event.
Hill says they also have a brand-new app that they recommend you download before coming out.
“They can download it at home, it’s Atlanta Dogwood Festival, either iTunes or Google, and they can plot themselves out, see the artists, the food, look at the menu, and when they get here, they just pick their favorites, it will show them to get around …GPS coordinates and everything,” added Hill.
It runs until 11 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Click here for more information!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.