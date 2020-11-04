Georgians voted on 85 Congressional races Tuesday evening, with several ending with a re-elected representatives as the winner.
Incumbent Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk secured a fourth term in the District 11 race against Democratic challenger Dana Barrett. Republican Rep. Rick Allen also secured a fourth term in eastern Georgia's 12th Congressional District against challenger Democrat Liz Johnson.
Democratic Rep. David Scott claimed a 10th term in the 13th District comprised of several suburbs just south of Atlanta. Scott's contender was Republican Becky Hites.
Democratic Rep. Sanford Bishop won his 15th term in Congress representing central and southwest Georgia by defeating Republican challenger Don Cole.
Incumbent Republican Rep. Jody Hice won Georgia's 10th District with more than 67 percent of votes.
