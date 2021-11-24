ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The jury reached a verdict in the case of the three men accused of killing 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, who was shot to death while jogging through the Satilla Shores neighborhood near Brunswick, Georgia, on Feb. 23, 2020.
READ: Travis McMichael found guilty on all counts, Greg McMichael and Roddie Bryan guilty of felony murder
2nd good court decision in two weeks .. hallelujah. Ahmaud Arbery and Kyle Rittenhouse. KEEP EM COMIN— Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) November 24, 2021
As you digest the guilty verdict of Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers remember, this is not justice, but accountability.— Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) November 24, 2021
Justice implies true restoration, which is impossible in this case, but this is accountability which is the first step towards justice.#AhmaudArbery
Grateful to the McMichael jury who actually found murderers guilty of murder.— Richard Marx (@richardmarx) November 24, 2021
Ahmaud Arbery went for a run and never returned home because of the actions of three racist white men. This verdict can never undo the anguish the Arbery family has experienced, but at least justice has prevailed. Thank you to the jury for holding these dangerous men accountable.— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 24, 2021
Ahmaud Arbery was murdered on February 23. So at 2:23, I ask everyone to take a moment of silence and simply pray for justice everywhere in his honor. pic.twitter.com/nhI3jhq8v0— Andre Dickens (@andreforatlanta) November 24, 2021
A modicum of justice after a horrific act of violence. https://t.co/ZANS2xpP2H— Dan Rather (@DanRather) November 24, 2021
HUGE! White Supremacy found guilty!!— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) November 24, 2021
It’s so gratifying to see justice being served.— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) November 24, 2021
I'm relieved that Ahmaud Arbery's killers have been held accountable and hope this verdict brings some comfort to his family. But let us remember that true justice would be Ahmaud, and every Black American, being able to go for a run without ever facing the threat of violence. https://t.co/WRk7un81t8— Mike Quigley (@RepMikeQuigley) November 24, 2021
My statement on the verdict in the Ahmaud Arbery trial: pic.twitter.com/tIEtrJZr8f— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) November 24, 2021
Nothing will bring back Ahmaud, but his family will have some peace knowing the men who killed him will remain behind bars and can never inflict their brand of evil on another innocent soul. pic.twitter.com/PE2StvD4er— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) November 24, 2021
A jury believed the evidence of their eyes and saw the meanness in the killers’ hearts. May this verdict bring a small measure of peace to #AhmaudArbery’s family and loved ones. https://t.co/pGGQfIcUfX— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 24, 2021
"Today, we can breathe a sigh of relief as fair and impartial justice has been delivered. I want to express my condolences to the family and friends of Ahmaud Arbery. And while no verdict can bring back their loved one. I pray that this moment gives them some measure of closure."
Atlanta Mayoral Candidate and City Councilman Andre Dickens issued the following statement on the verdict:
“I wish to extend my condolences to the Arbery family after losing their son and enduring an arduous trial over the past several months. The name “Ahmaud Arbery” is another on a long list of too many Black men and women who were snatched from us far too soon.
I take solace in knowing that the Arbery family has finally received vindication, and that in this instance, the justice system worked. I’m also thankful that our state government has repealed the archaic ‘Citizen’s Arrest’ law.
Ahmaud Arbery should be alive today and have a chance at a full and productive life. Once again, we must reaffirm that Black lives do indeed matter. As Mayor, I will fight to ensure that more protections extend to the citizens that have historically been overlooked by our justice system.”
BREAKING: Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael, and William Bryan are found GUILTY OF MURDER for shooting and killing Ahmaud Arbery on February 23, 2020 in Brunswick, Georgia. They now face life in prison. pic.twitter.com/6O0JRDKHsY— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 24, 2021
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued the following statement in reaction to the verdict reached:
“I am grateful the jury has found the three men responsible for the senseless murder of Ahmaud Arbery guilty of their crimes. I am hopeful that this verdict gives Mr. Arbery’s family, and people across America, some level of comfort in knowing that these men are being held accountable for taking the life of an innocent young man.”
The Executive Director of the ACLU of Georgia sent this statement on the verdict:
With their verdict, the jury rejected the vestige of Jim Crow and the assertion of white supremacy that was at the center of this case. This is a vitally important step, brought about because of the determination of Ahmaud Arbery’s family and his community and the public protests, Importantly, this movement led to the repeal of the Citizen’s Arrest law, and we must continue to work for racial equality in the State of Georgia. Glynn County must create an independent Citizen’s Review Board. Black Georgians must have a voice in our state and local governments that fully reflects their share of the population, and we must protect the right to protest without which these men would never have even been arrested.
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William Bryan will remain in the custody of the sheriff.
