ATLANTA (CBS46) -- American Reading Company, is offering free online resources for children during the Coronavirus pandemic.
An employee said in a Facebook post,
If your child school does not have SchoolPace, you can create a free account that will give you immediate access to the ARC Bookshelf where one can choose six free eBooks in English and six free eBooks in Spanish.
Later this week, all registered American Reading at Home accounts will receive a coupon good for 20 free eBooks of their choice from the ARC Bookshelf.
To create an account for your child, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.