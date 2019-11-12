ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Ezzo Sausage Company is recalling about 25,000 pounds of ready-to-eat meat products because of possible listeria contamination.
The products include sliced pepperoni, chopped pepperoni and sausage and were produced on October 29, October 30 and November 5.
No illnesses have been reported.
Consumers who have purchased the affected products can return them for a full refund.
