ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Real men are wearing pink to increase breast cancer awareness and to raise funds to beat the disease affecting nearly 300,000 men and women each year.
The campaign, Real Men Wear Pink, fueled by the American Cancer Society is working alongside 25 distinguished Atlanta community leaders -- which includes CBS46's very own General Manager Lyle Banks. Each candidate will wear pink throughout the month of October, commit to raising at least $2,500 and bring awareness for the cause through their network and social platforms.
"Breast cancer affects everyone -- it doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. That's why I'm stepping up to fight breast cancer with all I have. Since I'm in a position to make a difference within my community, I believe I have an obligation to do so. By raising money and awareness through Real Men Wear Pink, I'm helping to save more lives from breast cancer."
Other candidates include Grady Healthcare System's Robert Jansen, MD
Money raised during the campaign will be used to provide patient support, early detection and prevention care, advance research and more.
To donate, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.