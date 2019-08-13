ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A federal grand jury indicts an Atlanta reality TV couple for tax evasion and several other crimes.
The 27-page long indictment names Todd and Julie Chrisley as well as their former Roswell based Certified Public Accountant Peter Tarantino.
The charges include 12 counts of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the united states and tax evasion.
CBS spoke with U.S. Attorney B J Pak right after he handed down the indictment.
“The indictment goes all the way back to 2007 and all the way up to 2016," said Mr. Pak.
The US.. Attorney also said the family and their former accountant allegedly falsified documents to receive big loans.
They also allegedly created fake bank statements and filed false tax returns.
“As a result of the show they were paid handsomely but that money was not reported to the IRS and no taxes were paid for certain tax years from 2013 on,” said Pak.
But the reality tv star who used to live in Georgia and tape his show in the Peach State is now pointing fingers at a 'former employee.'
In a lengthy Instagram post on Monday, the "Chrisley Knows Best" star wrote n part:
“I’ve never talked about this publicly, but there’s a cloud hanging over Julie and me for the past seven years. It all started back in 2012, when we discovered that a trusted employee of ours had been stealing from us big time."
While Todd said he wouldn’t “go into details,” he claimed that after being fired the former employee took "phony documents" to the U.S. Attorney's office and told them the family had committed the financial crimes"
We also learned that Todd’s son Chase is also accused of owing 16 thousand dollars in back taxes.
The show on USA Network has followed the Chrisleys' for seven seasons.
USA Network has not commented on whether the indictment would impact the show.
Despite the allegations and charges Todd and his family say “we know we’ve done nothing wrong.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.