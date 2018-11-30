A scary complication known as brain flu.
CBS46 News has learned an Atlanta based reality TV star is severely ill with a rare brain condition at the height of flu season.
"Wednesday, he text me saying 'Mom, I'm really really sick. Pray for me," said Veronica Johnson, as she described the moment she found out. That was last week but his conditions progressed to the point where he had to be hospitalized.
“All through the night he was delirious and fighting, wouldn’t let us giving anything to eat or drink, he didn’t know who we were,” said Johnson.
And, to make matters worse, doctors told Johnson her son had a rare complication with Influenza B.
“The neurologist came in and said that he had brain flu,” added Johnson.
Austin Chan, a Morehouse medicine assistant professor of infectious diseases, says the brain flu is rare but possible. In fact, he says there have been 44 documented journal cases since 2002.
"Its viral. It has put him down and now were just trying to wake him up, he up but not awake, he's moving, he hears you and everything but he just not himself ," Johnson added holding back her tears.
And while Banks battles the virus, his fellow TV stars are hoping to help raise money for his medical expenses.
"I know that if I was in this situation Alexx would set up and do something so I felt that it was time for me to step up and help him in his time of need."
The fundraising event being held by the Ready to love co-starts will be Dec 6.
A GoFundMe account is set up to help Banks with medical expenses.
