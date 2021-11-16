ATLANTA (CBS46) — Did you buy Kool-Aid in recent months? Consider double checking that Used By date. KraftHeinz and the Food and Drug Administration have issued a recall for Kool-Aid Tropical Punch Mix with serial number 95740.
The recall stems from concerns of foreign material in the can, such as metal and glass.
KraftHeinz's Kool-Aid is commonly sold at Costco. The retailer and food company sent out this letter to customers:
"Dear Costco Member, Costco records indicate you, or one of your add-on members, have recently purchased Kool-Aid Tropical Punch Mix 82.5 oz, Item #95740. KraftHeinz and the FDA have announced a recall for units with “Best When Used By” dates of 2023-08-31 and 2023-09-01 due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass. The “Best When Used By” date is located on the bottom of the container. If you have any product with the “Best When Used By” date of 2023-08-31 or 2023-09-01, do not use and return it to your local Costco for a full refund. Contact KraftHeinz Consumer Relations at (855) 713-9237 (daily 9am-6pm eastern time) if you have any issues or concerns. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused."
- The Kraft Heinz Company
For more information on recalls, visit the FDA website.
