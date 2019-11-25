ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Morris Meat Packing has announced the recall of over 500,000 pounds of pork that never underwent federal inspection.
The raw, intact pork items were not inspected by government personnel yet made it to distributors and retail locations in Illinois.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 18267” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
No illnesses have been reported as a result.
Anyone who has purchased the affected product can return it to the point of sale for a full refund.
Click here for a spreadsheet of affected products!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.