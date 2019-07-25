ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- US Foods, an Alabama-based company, has announced a recall of over 700 pounds of raw meat due to possible contamination of human blood.
The fresh or frozen raw beef or pork have a packaging date of July 18, 2019, and were shipped to restaurants in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee and Mississippi.
Investigators believe that an employee of the facility may have cut himself during production.
The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) say there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products; however, they are concerned that some products may be in restaurants refrigerators or freezers.
This spreadsheet contains a list of the products subject to recall:
