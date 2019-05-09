ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Texas-based cooler manufacturer Igloo has issued a recall for many of their Marine Elite Cooler models due to an issue that could put children at risk.
The recall addresses what has been found to be a hazardous flaw: a faulty latch which can lead to entrapment of suffocation. The latch can automatically lock once the lid is closed, creating the dangerous possibility of a person being trapped inside and air-tight container.
The recall only affected coolers which were white in color with the stainless-steel latches, models which were typically intended for use on boats and marine environments.
Consumers have been advised to keep the affected coolers out of reach of children, and to contact Igloo immediately for repair information.
One incident was reported by Igloo wherein a child was entrapped in the cooler before being freed by an adult.
The following models are being recalled:
• Igloo Marine Elite 54 quart
• Igloo Marine Elite 72 quart
• Igloo Marine Elite Legend 94 quart
• Igloo Marine Elite Glide 110 quart
• Igloo Marine Elite Contour 150 quart
The recalled models were sold at West Marine, Sportman's Warehouse, Amazon, and other home and recreational retailers between January 2015 and March 2019, with prices ranging from $10 to $180 on average.
Owners of any of the recalled cooler models should immediately call Igloo toll-free at 866-509-3503 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at www.igloocoolers.com via the “Contact Us” option at the bottom-left of the website.
