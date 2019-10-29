DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS46) Ford Motor Company has announced the recall of three different models.
Ford says the driveshaft coupling on the Ford Transit could crack and separate over a period of time, risking an injury or crash. The recall is for the model years 2015-17 and affects over 300,000 vehicles in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
No injuries have been reported.
There's also a recall on select 2019 Ford Edge vehicles due to possible seat belt anchor separation.
This recall affects 366 vehicles in the United States and 65 in Canada.
Another recall affects select 2019 Ford Expedition and 2019 Lincoln Navigator vehicles because the rear toe link fastener could become disconnected while driving, causing injury or crash.
This recall affects 18 vehicles in the U.S.
Anyone with an affected model can return the vehicle to the place of purchase for repair.
