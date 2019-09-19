ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Football fans love a good touchdown, but there is another "T" word that rules the season: TAILGATING!
As fans prepare for the huge UGA vs. Notre Dame game this Saturday, they will undoubtedly be planning the menu for their equally huge tailgates.
Members of the CBS46 newsroom team put their heads together to come up with a few delicious recipe ideas that will help make your tailgate the talk of Saturday, at least until kickoff takes center stage.
Give these a try to reach the Tailgate Hall of Fame:
Rick Folbaum - Mama Folbaum’s 7 Layer Dip
Ingredients
Refried beans
Sour cream (mixed with cream cheese and taco seasoning)
Guacamole
Salsa (drained)
Cheese
Green onions
Olives or tomatoes
My mom always starts her seven-layer bean dip with refried beans mixed with milk.
Use a hand mixer helps achieve a creamy consistency!
Mix the cream cheese with a hand mixer too so it’s easy to scoop.
Layer the guacamole in the middle so it keeps its green color.
Top with shredded cheese, green onions, and olives or tomatoes. I also love adding diced jalapenos if there are spicy fans out there!
Before serving, chill the 7-layer dip for about an hour, this brings the flavors together!
I love how simple this recipe is. It’s almost impossible to screw it up. Unless you’re a Notre Dame fan, that is.
Shon Gables - Roasted Cauliflower and Ricotta Grandma Pie
Ingredients
Cauliflower
1 head cauliflower, cut into small florets
1 lemon, cut into quarters, seeded
4 anchovy fillets packed in oil, drained
4 garlic cloves
¼ cup chopped drained capers
¼ cup olive oil
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Breadcrumbs
1 cup finely ground breadcrumbs
¼ cup olive oil
2 ounces Parmesan, finely grated (about ½ cup)
Directions: Bon Appetit
Ashley Thompson - Sausage Balls
1 pound ground pork sausage
2 cups biscuit baking mix
1 pound sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded
Directions: Allrecipes
Brittany Miller - Classic Guacamole
Ingredients
3 avocados - peeled, pitted, and mashed
1 lime, juiced
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup diced onion
3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
2 roma (plum) tomatoes, diced
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1 pinch ground cayenne pepper (optional)
Directions: Allrecipes
