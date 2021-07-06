CUMMING, Ga. (CBS46) -- On Haley Farms Drive in Cumming, neighbors are still talking about what happened last week.
Misty Mowen and her husband Ron said they were stunned by the reckless actions of an Amazon flex driver speeding in their neighborhood
“It’s scary,” Misty Mowen told CBS46 News.
“Coming down this hill was a white crossover SUV type vehicle that was traveling at least 50 mph. She flew by, I didn’t know if it was a he or she at that point, and I yelled slow down,” Ron Mowen said. “I said ma’am you realize this is a residential neighborhood with a lot of children that play, right? Could you please slow and before I could finish my sentence, she tore into me like nobody’s business with racial slurs, profanity and just went off on me threatening me.”
Seconds later, Ron grabbed his cell phone and captured a video which now has the attention of Amazon’s corporate office.
“As she approached me, she decided to swerve at me and she came within 8-10 inches of making contact with me, again traveling at a high rate of speed,” Ron Mowen said.
Amazon spokesperson Branden Baribeau told CBS46, “We are deeply troubled by this video and are actively investigating. Pending the results of the investigation, appropriate action will be taken.”
“I don’t know what stresses she has in her life or what’s going on, but she does not need to be in the position she’s in or be under the stresses she’s under with that job,” Ron Mowen said.
“I support Amazon like it’s going out of style. I’m a mother, it’s easy, it’s convenient, but it is very frustrating to have drivers like this in our neighborhood,” Misty Mowen said.
