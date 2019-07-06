MORGAN County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Morgan County Police arrested a driver who was speeding over 97 miles per hour on I-20 early Saturday afternoon.
Around 5:30 p.m. Sargent Pope spotted a red pickup truck speeding when he attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the driver fled the scene.
According to Sgt. Pope, the driver continued to drive recklessly on the shoulder of the roadway and then proceeded to crash into other vehicles.
The chased ultimately ended when Sgt. Pope slammed into the vehicle until the driver stopped.
The suspect suffered from injuries and was then transported to Athens Regional Hospital.
Officials have not identified the suspect at this time.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
