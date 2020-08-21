GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The driver Gwinnett County Police say is responsible for a fatal car accident has been arrested and charged.
Police say Geo Abraham is charged with 1st degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, and speeding.
On August 19, Abraham was traveling in a Honda on Indian Trail Road at a high rate of speed when he struck Briana Leakes as she navigated a left-hand turn onto Willow Trail Parkway.
When officers arrived to the scene, Leakes was unconscious and her vehicle was overturned. She was later pronounced dead at the scene. Abraham only suffered minor injuries.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 678-442-5653. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 20-061671
