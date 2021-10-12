ATLANTA (CBS46) — The recommended holiday shipping deadlines have been released by the U.S. Postal Service, Fedex and UPS.
Here they are:
USPS
Continental U.S.:
Dec. 15: USPS retail ground service
Dec. 17: First-class mail service (including holiday greeting cards)
Dec. 17: First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
Dec. 18: Priority mail service
Dec. 23: Priority mail express service
USPS For Air/Army/Fleet/Diplomatic post office addresses:
Nov. 6: Retail ground service
Dec. 9 :Priority mail and first-class mail
Dec. 16: Priority mail express military service
USPS Alaska and Hawaii:
Dec. 17: Hawaii to/from mainland — priority mail and first-class mail
Dec. 18: Alaska to/from Continental U.S. — first-class and priority mail
Dec. 21: Alaska to/from Continental U.S. and Hawaii to/from mainland — priority mail express
FedEx
Dec. 9: ground economy
Dec. 15: ground and home delivery
Dec. 21: express saver
Dec. 22: two day and two-day am
Dec. 23: overnight services
Dec. 24: same day
UPS:
Ground shipping, check the website for a quote
Dec. 22: second-day air services
Dec. 23: next-day air services
Dec. 25: no pickup service, UPS holiday
Note: UPS service guarantee still suspended for most services due to COVID-19
Dec. 25 lands on a Saturday this year. The deadlines are almost identical to the ones in both 2019 and 2020. However, consumers should brace themselves for late packages even if they meet the deadlines because of widespread chain disruptions.
Additionally, USPS implemented changes to its delivery times Oct. 1. And, they added a temporary holiday price increase. The peak season for USPS is between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day.
Also, UPS says its service guarantee is suspended on most packages during this year's holiday season.
The bottom line is that the earlier you can send gifts, the better for everyone.
