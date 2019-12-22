ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) -- AAA estimates a record-breaking 115.6 million Americans will travel this holiday season.
The large number of travelers is expected between December 21 and January 1.
It’s 3.9% or 4.3 million more people travelling this year, according to AAA.
More than 104 million people are driving to their destination, almost seven million are expected to fly and more than three million will take trains, buses and travel on cruise ships. Air travel will see the most growth this year with nearly 5% growth.
The worst day to travel in Atlanta is predicted to be Thursday, December 26 between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.
CBS46 stopped by Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Sunday morning, which is expected to be the single busiest air travel day of the holiday week.
“Just get here early but don’t rush, enjoy the moment, be in the moment, and enjoy the time with your family,” said traveler Michael Stallworth.
Security wait times were posted on the airport’s website as between 15- and 30-minutes Sunday morning.
Check your flight status and arrive early, especially with rainy and windy conditions expected in Atlanta Sunday into Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.