ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- During this uncertain time for so many Americans, new unemployment numbers show just how many people are out of work right now.
More than 6.6 million people in the United States applied for unemployment benefits last week, doubling the record 3.3 million set the week before.
The Georgia Department of Labor processed 133,820 claims last week, the highest amount it has ever processed in a week.
"Nobody should be surprised," said Ray Hill, a senior lecturer in finance at Emory University's Goizueta Business School. "We know that we’ve just closed down the economy so having the unemployment leap like this is a direct consequence of the actions we’ve taken.”
He explained how this situation is different than other uncertain economic times in our nation's past.
"This is a completely different phenomenon where we basically said, 'ok we’re going to close down the economy, we’re going to close down a whole bunch of businesses that employ people,' and so we plunged into it very sharply and very dramatically. The good news, if there is any, unlike the recession, let's say, of 2008, 2009, it shouldn’t take forever for us to get out of this hole. All we have to do is turn the economy back on.”
He said the longer the economy goes on like this, the slower the recovery will likely be.
He said, "Do not think about this as we’re in the great depression because this is going to be a lot shorter event than the great depression or the recession we had before."
