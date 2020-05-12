ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- During this pandemic the livelihood of the people who bring us music is in limbo as thousands of artists are left without work and the future looks uncertain.
As a result, the Recording Academy and MusiCares established the COVID-19 Relief Fund. It helps those impacted, but in order to keep helping more work needs to be done.
The pandemic has lead to the longest intermission, cancelling gigs and emptying concert venues.
Alpharetta resident Mickey Wade has been in production for 25 years. On just his second week of touring with the Zac Brown Band Coronavirus began spreading.
“Music it is typically what lifts us up during these hard times, times that bring us to our knees and we all of us have entertainment to guide us through and that also has come to a halt," says Mickey.
Following his lay-off, Mickey not only lost his income but health insurance as well. He relied on his peers and music lovers for assistance and applied for COVID-19 relief.
“It’s a little cushion right now. I have yet to see a stimulus check or receive unemployment so all those things haven’t happened for me, yet like a lot of other folks here in Georgia and around the country,” he says.
Currently 300 music professionals in The Recording Academy Atlanta Chapter have benefited from the grants. But the fight to help is far from over. With applications on pause there is a dire need for donations to make sure the show does go on.
“We’ve always known gig to gig that there’s a little downtime and there’s a little bit of pause between tours and you make do with it. It’s just part of the job, but they’re our gigs there isn’t another tour to jump on right now.”
MusiCares has relaxed application criteria in order to receive funds. It went from five years of employment in the industry to just three to be eligible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.