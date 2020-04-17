ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Friday evening CBS46 obtained state documents that revealed a startling 37 percent of coronavirus deaths are occurring at assisted living facilities.

Records from the Georgia Department of Community Health show approximately 250 people have died from the virus in the state's long-term care facilities. This is the same population of Georgians that are considered most vulnerable to the deadly virus.

Community demands action at South Fulton assisted living facility hit hard by coronavirus A rally is underway Friday near an assisted living facility in South Fulton after the deaths of 15 residents to the coronavirus.

Palmyra Nursing Home in southwest Georgia had 16 deaths, the most in the state; following in a close second is Arbor Terrace at Cascade in Atlanta where 15 residents have died.

There have also been 13 deaths at Dawson Health and Rehabilitation in Dawson County.

