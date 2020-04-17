Nursing Home
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Friday evening CBS46 obtained state documents that revealed a startling 37 percent of coronavirus deaths are occurring at assisted living facilities.

Records from the Georgia Department of Community Health show approximately 250 people have died from the virus in the state's long-term care facilities. This is the same population of Georgians that are considered most vulnerable to the deadly virus.

Palmyra Nursing Home in southwest Georgia had 16 deaths, the most in the state; following in a close second is Arbor Terrace at Cascade in Atlanta where 15 residents have died.

There have also been 13 deaths at Dawson Health and Rehabilitation in Dawson County.

