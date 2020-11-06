Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said during a press conference Friday that, due to the small margin of victory, "there will be a recount in Georgia."
Secretary Raffensperger said that emotions were high on all sides of the election, but his office would not let any debates "distract us from our work."
"We will get it right," he added. Both Raffensperger and Georgia voting systems implementation manager, Gabriel Sherman, noted that if a member of the public raises legitimate concerns, the office will investigate those claims. Sherman added that they are not seeing "any widespread irregularities."
Sherman said the remaining votes, not including any military/overseas votes and others that are due today, break down thusly:
To be tabulated - 4,169
Cherokee County - 150 ballots
Cobb County - 75 ballots
Floyd County - 444 ballots
Gwinnett County - 3,500 ballots
Still, Sherman reminded people there is still an unknowable amount of ballots remaining to be counted.
