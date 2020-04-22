ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Seven patients recovering from the deadly COVID-19 coronavirus at Grady Memorial Hospital well be transferred to an alternate facility, according to Governor Brain Kemp.
Gov. Kemp tweeted the update Wednesday evening, saying, "This transfer will open critical care beds at Grady Memorial Hospital for incoming patients."
Two more patients will join them this evening for a total of seven.— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 22, 2020
Patients being moved will now be housed at the Georgia World Congress Center, which was recently transformed into an alternate COVID-19 hospital with 200 patient beds.
Those with mild symptoms of the rapidly spreading virus may also be housed at GWCC.
The seven patients are expected to be moved by the end of Wednesday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.