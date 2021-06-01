UPDATE (8:52 p.m.) — Cobb County Fire tell CBS46 that 10 people attempted to swim across the Chattahoochee at Azalea Park.
Eight of the swimmers made it, but two did not. One grasped onto a rock in the middle of the river and was rescued by emergency crews.
One man still remains unaccounted for and emergency crews have now turned the search and rescue into a recovery effort. Cobb County Police say the search will continue early Wednesday morning.
CBS46 has a crew on the scene and will continue to provide updates as they become available.
#BREAKING: Cobb Co. crews searching for one person at Azalea Park. 10 people tried to swim across the Chattahoochee River, only 8 made it originally. One person has been accounted for, crews still looking for the last one. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/r5eHMR8Z6D— Ciara Cummings (@CiaraCBS46) June 1, 2021
ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) — Several emergency crews are responding to Azalea Park in Roswell for an ongoing incident with at least one person missing in the Chattahoochee River.
Cobb County authorities tell us one man has been pulled safely from the river, but say one person is believed to still be missing "upstream."
The park is located at 203 Azalea Drive in Roswell, which sits right along the Chattahoochee River.
