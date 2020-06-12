ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Business owners impacted by protests that took place throughout the City of Atlanta will be able to apply for recovery funds starting Monday.
The CoA Recovery Fund announced by Mayor Bottoms will assist businesses adversely impacted by the mostly peaceful protests that at time were infiltrated by destructive individuals.
“The peaceful protests taking place here in Atlanta and around the world have sent a clear message on the need to address systemic racism in our nation at a deeper level,” said Mayor Bottoms. “Unfortunately, in the midst of the peaceful protests, we witnessed a small and destructive group cause damage to businesses in our city. Thank you to Invest Atlanta for coordinating the City's Recovery Fund to assist small businesses with their recovery and efforts to continue supporting our communities through jobs and the services,” she continued.
Applications will be made available starting June 15 until June 22. and will remain open for 7 calendar days, closing Monday June 22nd.
Eligible businesses must:
- Have a current City of Atlanta business license
The property owner or tenant need to have been in business for more than 1 year and have more than 1 year remaining on their lease
Can establish a loss of business, property damage, or impact directly as a result of these events.
For more information, or to apply for City of Atlanta Recovery Fund, click here.
