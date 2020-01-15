GAINESVILLE, GA (CBS46) Some Hall County veterans on the wrong side of the law are getting a second chance thanks to a diversion program.
Veteran Wayne Smallwood is among them. He spent the last two years working to get his life back on track.
“When I got out of the military I had some readjustment issues,” said Smallwood.
Those issues included PTSD, addiction and even worse, breaking the law. Smallwood was arrested and was facing up to 10 years behind bars.
“While I was in the judicial system I was presented with veterans treatment court so I looking into it and accepted the program,” added Smallwood.
He had to follow rigorous guidelines which include a counseling and treatment program. But he is just one of several veterans going through the Hall County Veterans Treatment Court.
The program is designed to help veterans clear their criminal records and provide them a path to wellness, recovery and rehabilitation. Smallwood says his life changed because of it.
“It helped me get on track on where I want to be and who I wanted to be,” said Smallwood.
