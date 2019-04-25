WOODSTOCK, Ga. (CBS46) Tears of joy flowed down Amanda Massenburg’s face as she became the latest recipient of the Recycle Rides program.
“I was presented with a car and a truck full of goodies, it’s like Christmas in April," said Massenburg.
While Massenburg is smiling ear to ear, the Iraq War vet has experienced some really tough times.
“I was working in Baghdad and we had incoming fire. One of them landed near the manhole where I was working and I fell inside it and when they pulled me out I had injuries, they didn’t think I was gonna walk again,” she added.
Because of her injuries, Massenburg has not been able to work and it created a financial strain that left her without transportation. But then Caliber Collision, the National Auto Body Council and Farmers Insurance teamed up to help.
“We want to make sure that we help her restore the rhythm of her life. So she can get back in the car and get back to doing the things we all take for granted” said Roland Cherie with Caliber Collision.
The Recycled Rides program repaired and refurbished a donated 2012 Nissan Altima for Massenburg and the team behind the effort says it’s well worth it.
“Military service is actually very important to our country, they give up themselves so we can make sure we do what we do in our country, they help protect our freedom," added Cherie.
As Massenburg says she can’t express her gratitude enough. “I still can’t believe it, I have butterflies this is so amazing.”
Caliber Collision has given out more $4 million in cars through their Recycle Ride program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.