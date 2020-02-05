ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Recycling inspectors are checking garbage and recycling cans to force residents to do a better job sorting recycled material.
Inspectors say if you’re caught with the wrong items in your recycling bin, or your recyclables are not prepared properly, they’ll refuse to pick it up. To avoid a trash pile-up, take a moment to review the refresher below on recycling do’s and don’ts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.