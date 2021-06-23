Police: Red Bull delivery truck slams into protective beam of historic Cobb County bridge

COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A historic bridge in Cobb County is temporarily closed after a Red Bull truck slammed into it Wednesday afternoon. 

According to the Cobb County Police Department, the delivery truck crashed into the protective beam at the base of the covered bridge on Concord Road. Luckily, the the bridge is believed to be undamaged.

Cobb County Department of Transportation told CBS46 News that they hope to have the beam repaired before the evening rush. 

