COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A historic bridge in Cobb County is temporarily closed after a Red Bull truck slammed into it Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Cobb County Police Department, the delivery truck crashed into the protective beam at the base of the covered bridge on Concord Road. Luckily, the the bridge is believed to be undamaged.
June 23, 2021
Cobb County Department of Transportation told CBS46 News that they hope to have the beam repaired before the evening rush.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.