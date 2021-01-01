American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are working to assist families that were displaced by an apartment fire in Cobb County Friday.
Multiple families were displaced after a fire that occurred at Westminster Square apartments, a 16-unit complex on the 2400 block of Windy Hill Road in Marietta. The cause of the fire is under investigation, though investigators do not believe the fire was intentionally set.
The Red Cross is providing aid to about 35 people with their emergency needs, including financial assistance for procuring food, clothes, temporary shelter, personal hygiene items, and health and emotional support. Caseworkers will also follow-up with the families over the coming weeks as they work towards recovery.
Residential fires occur more often during the colder months. Of the more than 60,000 disasters the Red Cross responds to nationwide each year, most are home fires, which typically kill more people in the United States than all other natural disasters combined.
Experts recommend that everyone take critical steps to ensure fire safety, including checking smoke detectors monthly and practicing home fire escape plans twice per year. More tips and information are available at redcross.org/fire and via the Red Cross Emergency app.
The Red Cross released the following information for those looking to help:
HOW TO HELP Help people affected by disasters and countless other crises by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your donation enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. People can donate by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
BECOME A VOLUNTEER To join us, visit redcross.org today to learn more about volunteer opportunities and how to submit a volunteer application.
DOWNLOAD EMERGENCY APP People can download the free Red Cross Emergency App now to be ready in case of a disaster in their community. They can use the app’s “I’m Safe” button to connect with their loved ones. The Emergency App can be found in the app store for someone’s mobile device by searching for “American Red Cross” or by going to redcross.org/apps.
