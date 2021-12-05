DORAVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Fire crews worked tirelessly to extinguish a missive apartment fire at the Wood Terrace apartments in Doraville Sunday night.
When fire units arrived, flames were through the roof of the building.
All residents were able to quickly evacuated the entire building.
Fire officials said two units sustained fire damage, while four other apartments only suffered water damage.
Crews were able to contain the fire before it reached the breezeway of the apartment building.
No injuries were reported, however eighteen residents were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.
The cause of this incident is being investigated.
