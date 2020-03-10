ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – The American Red Cross is urging healthy, eligible people to donate blood or platelets to help maintain a sufficient blood supply amid the coronavirus outbreak.

With cold and flu season already impacting the nation’s ability to maintain its blood supply, the Red Cross says as the nation’s number of coronavirus cases grows, the number of people eligible to give blood could decrease further.

“We’re asking the American people to help keep the blood supply stable during this challenging time. As communities across the country prepare for this public health emergency, it’s critical that plans include a readily available blood supply for hospital patients,” Chris Hrouda, president of Red Cross Blood Services said in a press release. “As fears of coronavirus rise, low donor participation could harm blood availability at hospitals, and the last thing a patient should worry about is whether lifesaving blood will be on the shelf when they need it most.”

The organization says blood donors with type O blood and platelet donors are in high demand. Appointments to donate blood can be made through the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

