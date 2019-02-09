LAWRENCEVILLE, GA (CBS46) Multiple families were displaced Saturday afternoon after a fire ravaged a Gwinnett County apartment complex.
Firefighters arrived to the complex in the 3500 block of Club Drive NW where smoke was seen billowing from the attic on a building. The building sustained extensive damage to the interior, the breezeway and roof. Crews have determined the building is a complete loss.
No residents or pets were injured.
A cause of fire has not yet been determined.
