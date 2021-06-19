DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- An early Saturday morning fire in DeKalb County forced people to jump from their windows to safety.
It happened at the Forest at the Columbia Apartments on Columbia Drive.
The Red Cross said at least 36 people, a total of 13 families, are now displaced.
Firefighters said it's three buildings which are connected that caught fire.
Cell phone video shot by witnesses shows a massive blaze taking over the buildings.
Travincence Jiles told CBS46 he was staying with his grandparents at the complex when chaos erupted.
"A neighbor went beating on all of our doors. We were in the house asleep. I was at my grandmother's house spending the night and he just yelled it's a fire! It's a fire!"
Jiles is one of dozens who escaped.
"One of our neighbors jumped off the second floor. Everybody was screaming. Of course there was a lot of chaos going on so it was just very sad." he said.
At least four people were taken to the hospital and everyone is expected to be okay.
"We did fortunately help and assist in grabbing two victims from the building. Once from the rear which will be on a crawl space on the third story. We got them out on ground ladders on the window and we also rescued a person on a second story bedroom that was still sleeping," said Captain Dion Bentley with DeKalb County Fire Rescue.
More witness video shows smoke overcoming the complex.
Johnny Hill said he and his fiancé made it out safely.
"The fire when it started, I really didn't know what was going on until somebody knocked on the door. The fire spread so quick, it just totaled everything," he told us. "I mean everything here is a total loss and I really don't know how I'm going to do it but with the Lord's faith, with my faith, we'll try to see it through."
Jiles told CBS46 his family is safe but they lost everything. "I'm just hurt for my grandparents. It's more so because they have to start all the way over from nothing."
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
