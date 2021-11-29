ATLANTA (CBS46) — If you're looking to donate blood this holiday season, consider visiting the Cortland at the Village where the Red Cross will be holding a blood drive.
The drive comes as blood supply levels reach their lowest point during the year, especially type O and platelets.
The American Red Cross will be at 2085 Lake Park Drive SE in Smyrna from 3:30 p.m. through 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29.
For more information and to schedule your appointment, click here.
Those who donate will be entered into a raffle for a $50 Honey Baked Ham gift card.
