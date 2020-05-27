US-HEALTH-VIRUS-PLASMA

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations as hospitals resume non-urgent and elective procedures.

The Red Cross says these procedures increase the demand for blood products and it hopes to prevent another blood shortage like the one that occurred at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

To thank those who step up to help from now through May 31, the organization is giving donors a free "We're All In This Together" t-shirt by mail, while supplies last. Those who donate between June 1 and June 30, will receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email. 

Here's a list of upcoming blood donation opportunities taking place around metro Atlanta:

Cherokee County

Canton

6/1/2020: 2:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., St. Clements Episcopal Church, 2795 Ridge Road

_______________

Cobb County

Atlanta

6/1/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hyatt House Atl/Cobb Galeria, 3595 Cumberland Blvd SE

Marietta

6/1/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

_______________

Douglas County

Douglasville

6/1/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Downtown Conference Center Douglasville, 6700 Church Street

_______________

Fayette County

Fayetteville

6/1/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Christian Church, 114 Hickory Road

_______________

Forsyth County

Cumming

6/1/2020: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Northside Hospital - Forsyth County, 1200 Northside Forsyth Drive

6/1/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Northside Hospital - Forsyth County, 1200 Northside Forsyth Drive

_______________

Fulton County

Alpharetta

6/1/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

Atlanta

6/1/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

6/1/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross Metro Atlanta Chapter Office, 1955 Monroe Drive, NE

6/1/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Sandy Springs United Methodist Church, 6150 Sandy Springs Circle, Gym

_______________

Gwinnett County

Duluth

6/1/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

Lilburn

6/1/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Harmony Grove United Methodist Church, 50 Harmony Grove Road

_______________

Pike County

Zebulon

6/1/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Donor Appreciation Day, A. B. Edwards Senior Center, 2488 Highway 19 North

_______________

Polk County

Cedartown

6/1/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 144 Essex St.

_______________

Cobb County

Kennesaw

6/2/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Riverstone Church, 2005 Stilesboro Road NW

Marietta

6/2/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., WellStar Kennestone Regional Medical Center, 677 Church Street

6/2/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

Smyrna

6/2/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle

_______________

Fayette

Peachtree City

6/2/2020: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Glenloch Recreation Complex, 601 Stevens Entry

_______________

Fulton County

Alpharetta

6/2/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

Atlanta

6/2/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Concourse 5, 5 Concourse Parkway

6/2/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Friendship Baptist Church, 80 Walnut Street SW

6/2/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross Metro Atlanta Chapter Office, 1955 Monroe Drive, NE

6/2/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

Duluth

6/2/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

_______________

Morgan County

Madison

6/2/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Madison Presbyterian Church, 382 S. Main Street

_______________

Cobb

Kennesaw

6/3/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Legacy Park, 4201 Legacy Park Circle

Marietta

6/3/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

_______________

Fulton

Alpharetta

6/3/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Midway United Methodist Church, 5025 Atlanta Highway

6/3/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

Atlanta

6/3/2020: 7 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Grady Hospital, 80 Jesse Hill Jr. Drive SE

6/3/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross Metro Atlanta Chapter Office, 1955 Monroe Drive, NE

6/3/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Grady Hospital, 80 Jesse Hill Jr. Drive SE

6/3/2020: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

Duluth

6/3/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

_______________

Gwinnett

Grayson

6/3/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Grayson City Hall, 475 Grayson Parkway

_______________

Upson

Thomaston

6/3/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., GA Dept of Transportation, 115 Transportation Boulevard

_______________

Cobb

Kennesaw

6/4/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Legacy Park, 4201 Legacy Park Circle

Marietta

6/4/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

_______________

Coweta

Newnan

6/4/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Asa M. Powell Expo Center, 197 Temple Ave

_______________

Douglas

Douglasville

6/4/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 9851 Commerce Way

_______________

Fayette

Fayetteville

6/4/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Piedmont Fayette Hospital Building 1279, 1279 W. Hwy 54

_______________

Fulton

Alpharetta

6/4/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

Atlanta

6/4/2020: 7 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Grady Hospital, 80 Jesse Hill Jr. Drive SE

6/4/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross Metro Atlanta Chapter Office, 1955 Monroe Drive, NE

6/4/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Grady Hospital, 80 Jesse Hill Jr. Drive SE

6/4/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

Duluth

6/4/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

_______________

Gwinnett

Grayson

6/4/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Grayson City Hall, 475 Grayson Parkway

_______________

Cobb

Marietta

6/5/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

_______________

Forsyth

Cumming

6/5/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cumming Library, 585 Dahlonega Road

_______________

Fulton

Alpharetta

6/5/2020: 9:15 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

Atlanta

6/5/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross Metro Atlanta Chapter Office, 1955 Monroe Drive, NE

6/5/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

Duluth

6/5/2020: 9:15 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

_______________

Gwinnett

Grayson

6/5/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Grayson City Hall, 475 Grayson Parkway

Norcross

6/5/2020: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Chinmaya Niketan, 5511 Williams Rd

Snellville

6/5/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 2342 Oak Road

_______________

Polk

Cedartown

6/5/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Antioch Baptist Church, 3923 Antioch Road

_______________

Carroll

Villa Rica

6/6/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Rid- A- Critter, 200 Old Liberty Road

_______________

Cherokee

Woodstock

6/6/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran, 1208 Rose Creek Drive

_______________

Cobb

Marietta

6/6/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

_______________

Fulton

Alpharetta

6/6/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

Atlanta

6/6/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

Duluth

6/6/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

Union City

6/6/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Love Fellowship Christian Center, 5053 Roosevelt Hwy

_______________

Cobb

Kennesaw

6/7/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Catherine of Siena, 1618 Ben King Road

Marietta

6/7/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

_______________

DeKalb

Decatur

6/7/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Trinity Anglican-Eastside, 630 E. Lake Dr.

_______________

Fulton

Alpharetta

6/7/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

Atlanta

6/7/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

Duluth

6/7/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

_______________

Cobb

Marietta

6/8/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

_______________

Fulton

Alpharetta

6/8/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

Atlanta

6/8/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

Duluth

6/8/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

_______________

Jasper

Monticello

6/8/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 651 College Street

_______________

Spalding

Griffin

6/8/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 106 West Taylor Street

_______________

Walton

Loganville

6/8/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Loganville, 680 Tom Brewer Road

_______________

Butts

Jackson

6/9/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Daughtry Elementary School, 150 Shiloh Road

_______________

Carroll

Carrollton

6/9/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Carrollton First Methodist Church, 206 Newnan St.

Villa Rica

6/9/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Villa Rica Public Library, 869 Dallas Highway

_______________

Cobb

Austell

6/9/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway

Kennesaw

6/9/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Venue on Main, 2847 S. Main Street

Marietta

6/9/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

_______________

Coweta

Newnan

6/9/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Southwest Christian Church, 3836 Hwy 29

_______________

Fulton

Alpharetta

6/9/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

Atlanta

6/9/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Neighborhood Church, 1561 Mclendon Avenue, NE

6/9/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., State Farm - Philip Cohn Agency, 2090 Dunwoody Club Drive, Suite 118

6/9/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross Metro Atlanta Chapter Office, 1955 Monroe Drive, NE

6/9/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

Duluth

6/9/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

Milton

6/9/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Crooked Creek Golf Club, 3430 Hwy 9 North

_______________

Gwinnett

Duluth

6/9/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Duluth First United Methodist Church, 3208 Hwy 120

Lawrenceville

6/9/2020: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Northside Hospital Gwinnett, 1000 Medical Center Drive

6/9/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Northside Hospital Gwinnett, 1000 Medical Center Drive

Sugar Hill

6/9/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., City of Sugar Hill - E Center, 5009 West Broad Street

_______________

Upson

Thomaston

6/9/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Thomaston Civic Center, 101 Civic Center Drive

_______________

Cobb

Acworth

6/10/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Freedom Church, 3611 Cobb Parkway

Kennesaw

6/10/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Venue on Main, 2847 S. Main Street

Marietta

6/10/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

_______________

Douglas

Douglasville

6/10/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Douglasville First Baptist Church, 5900 Presley Mill Road

6/10/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Midway United Methodist Church, 1930 Midway Road

Lithia Springs

6/10/2020: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., First Baptist Church Lithia Springs, 3566 Veterans Memorial Highway

_______________

Fulton

Alpharetta

6/10/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

Atlanta

6/10/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Monarch Tower, 3424 Peachtree Rd. NE, Suite 118

6/10/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Peachtree Road UMC, 3180 PEACHTREE ROAD, NE

6/10/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross Metro Atlanta Chapter Office, 1955 Monroe Drive, NE

6/10/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

Duluth

6/10/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

_______________

Gwinnett

6/10/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Duluth First United Methodist Church, 3208 Hwy 120

Grayson

6/10/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Grayson City Hall, 475 Grayson Parkway

_______________

Meriwether

Warm Springs

6/10/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Roosevelt Warm Springs Institute, 6135 Roosevelt Highway

_______________

Carroll

Carrollton

6/11/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., CityStation, 2115 Maple Street

_______________

Cobb

Acworth

6/11/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Brookstone 1, 5595 Hedgebrooke Drive

6/11/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Heritage Presbyterian Church, 5323 Bells Ferry Road

Atlanta

6/11/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hyatt House Atl/Cobb Galeria, 3595 Cumerberland Blvd SE

Marietta

6/11/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 176 Sandtown Rd.

6/11/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

_______________

Fulton

Alpharetta

6/11/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

Atlanta

6/11/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Peachtree Road UMC, 3180 PEACHTREE ROAD, NE

6/11/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross Metro Atlanta Chapter Office, 1955 Monroe Drive, NE

6/11/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

Duluth

6/11/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

_______________

Gwinnett

6/11/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Duluth First United Methodist Church, 3208 Hwy 120

Grayson

6/11/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Grayson City Hall, 475 Grayson Parkway

_______________

Newton

Covington

6/11/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Covington, 1139 Usher Street

_______________

Cherokee

Waleska

6/12/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Waleska United Methodist Church, 7340 Reinhardt Parkway

_______________

Cobb

Marietta

6/12/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

6/12/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, 955 Johnson Ferry Road

_______________

Coweta

Newnan

6/12/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 3 Village Rd

_______________

DeKalb

Atlanta

6/12/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holy Cross Catholic Church, 3773 Chamblee Tucker Road

Tucker

6/12/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library, 5234 Lavista Road

_______________

Douglas

Douglasville

6/12/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., WellStar Douglas Hospital B Building, 8954 Hospital Drive

_______________

Fulton

Alpharetta

6/12/2020: 9:15 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

Atlanta

6/12/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Consulate General of Mexico, 1700 Chantilly Dr NE

6/12/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Peachtree Road UMC, 3180 PEACHTREE ROAD, NE

6/12/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross Metro Atlanta Chapter Office, 1955 Monroe Drive, NE

6/12/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

Duluth

6/12/2020: 9:15 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

_______________

Gwinnett

Grayson

6/12/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Grayson City Hall, 475 Grayson Parkway

_______________

Cobb

Marietta

6/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

_______________

DeKalb

Atlanta

6/13/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Holy Cross Catholic Church, 3773 Chamblee Tucker Road

Lithonia

6/13/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., New Birth Missionary Baptist - Saturday Blood Drive, 6400 Woodrow Road

_______________

Fulton

Alpharetta

6/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

Atlanta

6/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

Duluth

6/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

_______________

Cobb

Acworth

6/14/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Acworth United Methodist Church, 4340 Collins Circle

Marietta

6/14/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

_______________

DeKalb

Atlanta

6/14/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., North Atlanta Church of Christ, 5676 Roberts Drive

_______________

Forsyth

Cumming

6/14/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Northside Hospital - Forsyth County, 1200 Northside Forsyth Drive

_______________

Fulton

Alpharetta

6/14/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

Atlanta

6/14/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

Duluth

6/14/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

_______________

Carroll

Carrollton

6/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., CityStation, 2115 Maple Street

_______________

Cherokee

Canton

6/15/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Canton American Legion, 160 Mcclure Street

_______________

Cobb

Marietta

6/15/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

_______________

Coweta

Newnan

6/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Newnan Church of Christ, 2675 Highway 34 East

_______________

Fulton

Alpharetta

6/15/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

Atlanta

6/15/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

6/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross Metro Atlanta Chapter Office, 1955 Monroe Drive, NE

Duluth

6/15/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

_______________

Gwinnett

Buford

6/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Victory Church - Hamilton Mill, 3015 Puckett's Mill Road

Norcross

6/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Victory Church - Norcross, 5905 Brook Hollow Parkway

_______________

Henry

Stockbridge

6/15/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Piedmont Henry, 1133 Eagles Landing Parkway

_______________

Rockdale

Conyers

6/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 2533 Stanton Road

_______________

Walton

Social Circle

6/15/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Social Circle, 195 North Cherokee Rd.

_______________

Cherokee

Canton

6/16/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Northside Hospital Cherokee, 450 Northside Cherokee Boulevard

_______________

Cobb

Acworth

6/16/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Brookstone Golf and Country Club (ClubCorp), 5705 Brookstone Drive

6/16/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., WellStar Acworth Health Park, 4550 Cobb Parkway NW

Marietta

6/16/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

_______________

Coweta

Newnan

6/16/2020: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Asa M. Powell Expo Center, 197 Temple Ave

_______________

Douglas

Douglasville

6/16/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Beulah Baptist Church, 4031 Bankhead Highway

_______________

Fayette

Peachtree City

6/16/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Glenloch Recreation Complex, 601 Stevens Entry

6/16/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Peachtree City Church of Christ, 201 South Peachtree Parkway

_______________

Fulton

Alpharetta

6/16/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

Atlanta

6/16/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross Metro Atlanta Chapter Office, 1955 Monroe Drive, NE

6/16/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

Duluth

6/16/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

_______________

Gwinnett

Buford

6/16/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Victory Church - Hamilton Mill, 3015 Puckett's Mill Road

Norcross

6/16/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Victory Church - Norcross, 5905 Brook Hollow Parkway

_______________

Paulding

Dallas

6/16/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church of Dallas, 401 Main Street

_______________

Putnam

Eatonton

6/16/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., City Hut, 400 West Marion Street/Lafayette Street

_______________

Cherokee

Woodstock

6/17/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Woodstock City Church, 150 Ridgewalk Parkway

_______________

Cobb

Marietta

6/17/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

Powder Spgs

6/17/2020: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., New Hope Missionary Baptist-Powder Springs, 4192 Brownsville Road

_______________

DeKalb

Atlanta

6/17/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Emory University Yerkes Research, 954 North Gatewood Road

_______________

Douglas

Douglasville

6/17/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., WellStar Douglas Hospital B Building, 8954 Hospital Drive

_______________

Fulton

Alpharetta

6/17/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Falls of Autry Mill, 9825 Autry Falls Drive

6/17/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

6/17/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Midway United Methodist Church, 5025 Atlanta Highway

Atlanta

6/17/2020: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Grady Camp Creek Comprehensive Care Center, 3896 Princeton Lakes Way

6/17/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Velosio Company - Byers Engineering, 6285 Barfield Road

6/17/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Grady Camp Creek Comprehensive Care Center, 3896 Princeton Lakes Way

6/17/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross Metro Atlanta Chapter Office, 1955 Monroe Drive, NE

6/17/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

Duluth

6/17/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

Roswell

6/17/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Gate City Brewing Company, 43 Magnolia Street

_______________

Henry

Stockbridge

6/17/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Union United Methodist Church, 4600 Highway 138 SW

_______________

Paulding

Dallas

6/17/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Paulding Chamber of Commerce, 455 Jimmy Campbell Pkwy.

_______________

Spalding

Griffin

6/17/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Southern Crescent Technical College, 501 Varsity Road

_______________

Cherokee

Woodstock

6/18/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Woodstock City Church, 150 Ridgewalk Parkway

_______________

Cobb

Atlanta

6/18/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., The Omni Hotel at the Battery, 2623 Circle 75 Parkway

6/18/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hyatt House Atl/Cobb Galeria, 3595 Cumerberland Blvd SE

6/18/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Omni Hotel at the Battery, 2623 Circle 75 Parkway

Marietta

6/18/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 176 Sandtown Rd.

6/18/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

Powder Springs

6/18/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lost Mountain Baptist Church, 5400 Old Dallas Road

_______________

DeKalb

Atlanta

6/18/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., 1800 Century Center, 1800 Century Blvd, 4th floor, suite 4318

_______________

Douglas

Douglasville

6/18/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross, 9851 Commerce Way

_______________

Forsyth

Cumming

6/18/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Chattahoochee River Club, 4110 River Club Dr

6/18/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Keller Williams Realty, 540 Lake Center Pkwy

_______________

Fulton

Alpharetta

6/18/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

Atlanta

6/18/2020: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m., Atlanta City Hall, 55 Trinity Ave

6/18/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross Metro Atlanta Chapter Office, 1955 Monroe Drive, NE

6/18/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

Duluth

6/18/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

Roswell

6/18/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Computer Museum of America, 5000 Commerce Parkway

_______________

Meriwether

Manchester

6/18/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 206 Broad Street

_______________

Carroll

Carrollton

6/19/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., CityStation, 2115 Maple Street

6/19/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shot Spot, 970 Hays Mill Road

_______________

Cherokee

Canton

6/19/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Sixes United Methodist Church, 8385 Bells Ferry Road

Woodstock

6/19/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Woodstock City Church, 150 Ridgewalk Parkway

_______________

Cobb

Atlanta

6/19/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., The Omni Hotel at the Battery, 2623 Circle 75 Parkway

6/19/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Omni Hotel at the Battery, 2623 Circle 75 Parkway

Marietta

6/19/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

_______________

Fayette

Peachtree City

6/19/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Peachtree City Library, 201 Willow Bend Road

_______________

Forsyth

Cumming

6/19/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Chattahoochee River Club, 4110 River Club Dr

_______________

Fulton

Alpharetta

6/19/2020: 9:15 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

Atlanta

6/19/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Mercedes Benz Stadium, 1 AMB Drive NW

6/19/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross Metro Atlanta Chapter Office, 1955 Monroe Drive, NE

6/19/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

6/19/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mercedes Benz Stadium, 1 AMB Drive NW

Duluth

6/19/2020: 9:15 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

_______________

Paulding

Hiram

6/19/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bodyplex Hiram, 76 Highland Pavilion Court, Suite 165

_______________

Cherokee

Acworth

6/20/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Centennial Lakes, 202 Celebration Lane

Canton

6/20/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Big Woods Goods, 350 Ronnell Rd

_______________

Cobb

Marietta

6/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

_______________

Fulton

Alpharetta

6/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

Atlanta

6/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

Duluth

6/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

Sandy Springs

6/20/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cortland at the Hill, 1160 Johnson Ferry Road NE

_______________

Cobb

Marietta

6/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

_______________

Fulton

Alpharetta

6/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

Atlanta

6/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

Duluth

6/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

_______________

Cobb

Austell

6/22/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., WellStar Cobb Hospital, 1791 Mulkey Road

Marietta

6/22/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

_______________

Coweta

Newnan

6/22/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Paul's Episcopal Church, 576 Roscoe Road

_______________

DeKalb

Atlanta

6/22/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., City of Dunwoody Public Works, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 250

_______________

Fayette

Fayetteville

6/22/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fayette County Public Library, 1821 Heritage Parkway

_______________

Fulton

Alpharetta

6/22/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

Atlanta

6/22/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

6/22/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross Metro Atlanta Chapter Office, 1955 Monroe Drive, NE

Duluth

6/22/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

_______________

Gwinnett

Norcross

6/22/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Christ The King Lutheran Church, 5575 Peachtree Parkway

_______________

Haralson

Buchanan

6/22/2020: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Haralson County Recreation, 155 Van Wert Stree

_______________

Henry

Hampton

6/22/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Atlanta Motor Speedway - Tara Ballroom, 1500 Highway 19/41 (Tara Blvd.)

McDonough

6/22/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., McDonough Presbyterian Church, 427 McGarity Road

_______________

Walton

Monroe

6/22/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Center Hill Baptist Church of Gratis, 2940 Gratis Road

_______________

Butts

Jackson

6/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church High Falls, 4408 High Falls Road

_______________

Cherokee

Canton

6/23/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Canton United Methodist Church, 930 Lower Scot Mill Rd

_______________

Cobb

Marietta

6/23/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

6/23/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Catherine's Episcopal, 571 Holt Road

_______________

DeKalb

Atlanta

6/23/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Emory University School of Medicine, 1648 Pierce Drive

_______________

Fulton

Alpharetta

6/23/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

Atlanta

6/23/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Meag Power, 1470 Riveredge Pkwy

6/23/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Choate Construction, 8200 Roberts Drive

6/23/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Shops Buckhead, 3035 Peachtree Road NE

6/23/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross Metro Atlanta Chapter Office, 1955 Monroe Drive, NE

6/23/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

Duluth

6/23/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

_______________

Gwinnett

Grayson

6/23/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Grayson City Hall, 475 Grayson Parkway

_______________

Newton

Covington

6/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Central Community Church, 11157 City Pond Road

_______________

Clayton

Morrow

6/24/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., City of Morrow, 1500 Morrow Rd

_______________

Cobb

Acworth

6/24/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Freedom Church, 3611 Cobb Parkway

Marietta

6/24/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

_______________

Coweta

Newnan

6/24/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., SouthCrest Church, 365 International Blvd.

_______________

DeKalb

Atlanta

6/24/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Kirkwood United Church of Christ, 100 Rogers St NE

_______________

Fulton

Alpharetta

6/24/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

Atlanta

6/24/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Shops Buckhead, 3035 Peachtree Road NE

6/24/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross Metro Atlanta Chapter Office, 1955 Monroe Drive, NE

6/24/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

Duluth

6/24/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Infinite Energy Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway

6/24/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

_______________

Gwinnett

Dacula

6/24/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Apalachee Farms, 1001 Dacula Road

Duluth

6/24/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., TREXTEL LLC, 1955 Evergreen Boulevard, Suite 200

Grayson

6/24/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Grayson City Hall, 475 Grayson Parkway

Lilburn

6/24/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lilburn Activity Bldg (LAB), 788 Hillcrest Rd NW

_______________

Upson

Thomaston

6/24/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Thomaston Civic Center, 101 Civic Center Drive

_______________

Cobb

Marietta

6/25/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

_______________

Coweta

Senoia

6/25/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Legacy Christian Church, 1150 Rockaway Rd

_______________

Douglas

Douglasville

6/25/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hunter Park Community Center, 8830 Gurley Rd

6/25/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bright Star United Methodist Church, 3715 Bright Star Road

Lithia Springs

6/25/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 1920 Skyview Road

_______________

Fulton

Alpharetta

6/25/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

Atlanta

6/25/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross Metro Atlanta Chapter Office, 1955 Monroe Drive, NE

6/25/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

Duluth

6/25/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

_______________

Gwinnett

Lawrenceville

6/25/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Gwinnett County Employees, 75 Langley Drive

_______________

Paulding

Dallas

6/25/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bethany Christian Church, 3264 Villa Rica Highway

Hiram

6/25/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Wellstar Paulding Hospital, 2518 Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway

_______________

Spalding

Griffin

6/25/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Donor Appreciation Day, Griffin Moose Lodge #1503, 1435 Zebulon Road

_______________

Upson

Thomaston

6/25/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Upson Regional Medical Center, 801 Gordon Street

_______________

Walton

Monroe

6/25/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Walton EMC, 842 U.S. Hwy 78 NW

_______________

Carroll

Villa Rica

6/26/2020: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Fairfield Plantation Rec Center, 1602 Lakeview Pkwy

_______________

Cobb

Marietta

6/26/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

_______________

Coweta

Newnan

6/26/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Newnan City Church Newnan, 17 1st Avenue

_______________

DeKalb

Atlanta

6/26/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., One Life Fitness Health Club, 1181 Hammond Drive

Decatur

6/26/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Decatur Library, 215 Sycamore Street

_______________

Fulton

Alpharetta

6/26/2020: 9:15 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

6/26/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Honda, 1500 Morrison Pkwy

Atlanta

6/26/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross Metro Atlanta Chapter Office, 1955 Monroe Drive, NE

6/26/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

Duluth

6/26/2020: 9:15 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

_______________

Gwinnett

Lawrenceville

6/26/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Fountain Church, 1985 Old Fountain Road

_______________

Morgan

Rutledge

6/26/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Union Springs Baptist Church, 1400 West Main St.

_______________

Walton

Loganville

6/26/2020: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Loganville First United Methodist Church, 221 Main Street

_______________

Cobb

Atlanta

6/27/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Atlanta Marriott Northwest at Galleria, 200 Interstate North Parkway SE

6/27/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Atlanta Braves, 755 Battery Ave. SE

6/27/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Atlanta Braves, 755 Battery Ave. SE

6/27/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Atlanta Marriott Northwest at Galleria, 200 Interstate North Parkway SE

Marietta

6/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

_______________

Fulton

Alpharetta

6/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

Atlanta

6/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

Duluth

6/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

