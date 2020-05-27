ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations as hospitals resume non-urgent and elective procedures.
The Red Cross says these procedures increase the demand for blood products and it hopes to prevent another blood shortage like the one that occurred at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.
To thank those who step up to help from now through May 31, the organization is giving donors a free "We're All In This Together" t-shirt by mail, while supplies last. Those who donate between June 1 and June 30, will receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email.
Here's a list of upcoming blood donation opportunities taking place around metro Atlanta:
Cherokee County
Canton
6/1/2020: 2:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., St. Clements Episcopal Church, 2795 Ridge Road
_______________
Cobb County
Atlanta
6/1/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hyatt House Atl/Cobb Galeria, 3595 Cumberland Blvd SE
Marietta
6/1/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
_______________
Douglas County
Douglasville
6/1/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Downtown Conference Center Douglasville, 6700 Church Street
_______________
Fayette County
Fayetteville
6/1/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Christian Church, 114 Hickory Road
_______________
Forsyth County
Cumming
6/1/2020: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Northside Hospital - Forsyth County, 1200 Northside Forsyth Drive
6/1/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Northside Hospital - Forsyth County, 1200 Northside Forsyth Drive
_______________
Fulton County
Alpharetta
6/1/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
Atlanta
6/1/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
6/1/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross Metro Atlanta Chapter Office, 1955 Monroe Drive, NE
6/1/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Sandy Springs United Methodist Church, 6150 Sandy Springs Circle, Gym
_______________
Gwinnett County
Duluth
6/1/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
Lilburn
6/1/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Harmony Grove United Methodist Church, 50 Harmony Grove Road
_______________
Pike County
Zebulon
6/1/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Donor Appreciation Day, A. B. Edwards Senior Center, 2488 Highway 19 North
_______________
Polk County
Cedartown
6/1/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 144 Essex St.
_______________
Cobb County
Kennesaw
6/2/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Riverstone Church, 2005 Stilesboro Road NW
Marietta
6/2/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., WellStar Kennestone Regional Medical Center, 677 Church Street
6/2/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
Smyrna
6/2/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle
_______________
Fayette
Peachtree City
6/2/2020: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Glenloch Recreation Complex, 601 Stevens Entry
_______________
Fulton County
Alpharetta
6/2/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
Atlanta
6/2/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Concourse 5, 5 Concourse Parkway
6/2/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Friendship Baptist Church, 80 Walnut Street SW
6/2/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross Metro Atlanta Chapter Office, 1955 Monroe Drive, NE
6/2/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
Duluth
6/2/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
_______________
Morgan County
Madison
6/2/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Madison Presbyterian Church, 382 S. Main Street
_______________
Cobb
Kennesaw
6/3/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Legacy Park, 4201 Legacy Park Circle
Marietta
6/3/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
_______________
Fulton
Alpharetta
6/3/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Midway United Methodist Church, 5025 Atlanta Highway
6/3/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
Atlanta
6/3/2020: 7 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Grady Hospital, 80 Jesse Hill Jr. Drive SE
6/3/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross Metro Atlanta Chapter Office, 1955 Monroe Drive, NE
6/3/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Grady Hospital, 80 Jesse Hill Jr. Drive SE
6/3/2020: 1 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
Duluth
6/3/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
_______________
Gwinnett
Grayson
6/3/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Grayson City Hall, 475 Grayson Parkway
_______________
Upson
Thomaston
6/3/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., GA Dept of Transportation, 115 Transportation Boulevard
_______________
Cobb
Kennesaw
6/4/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Legacy Park, 4201 Legacy Park Circle
Marietta
6/4/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
_______________
Coweta
Newnan
6/4/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Asa M. Powell Expo Center, 197 Temple Ave
_______________
Douglas
Douglasville
6/4/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 9851 Commerce Way
_______________
Fayette
Fayetteville
6/4/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Piedmont Fayette Hospital Building 1279, 1279 W. Hwy 54
_______________
Fulton
Alpharetta
6/4/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
Atlanta
6/4/2020: 7 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Grady Hospital, 80 Jesse Hill Jr. Drive SE
6/4/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross Metro Atlanta Chapter Office, 1955 Monroe Drive, NE
6/4/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Grady Hospital, 80 Jesse Hill Jr. Drive SE
6/4/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
Duluth
6/4/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
_______________
Gwinnett
Grayson
6/4/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Grayson City Hall, 475 Grayson Parkway
_______________
Cobb
Marietta
6/5/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
_______________
Forsyth
Cumming
6/5/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cumming Library, 585 Dahlonega Road
_______________
Fulton
Alpharetta
6/5/2020: 9:15 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
Atlanta
6/5/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross Metro Atlanta Chapter Office, 1955 Monroe Drive, NE
6/5/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
Duluth
6/5/2020: 9:15 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
_______________
Gwinnett
Grayson
6/5/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Grayson City Hall, 475 Grayson Parkway
Norcross
6/5/2020: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Chinmaya Niketan, 5511 Williams Rd
Snellville
6/5/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 2342 Oak Road
_______________
Polk
Cedartown
6/5/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Antioch Baptist Church, 3923 Antioch Road
_______________
Carroll
Villa Rica
6/6/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Rid- A- Critter, 200 Old Liberty Road
_______________
Cherokee
Woodstock
6/6/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran, 1208 Rose Creek Drive
_______________
Cobb
Marietta
6/6/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
_______________
Fulton
Alpharetta
6/6/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
Atlanta
6/6/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
Duluth
6/6/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
Union City
6/6/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Love Fellowship Christian Center, 5053 Roosevelt Hwy
_______________
Cobb
Kennesaw
6/7/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Catherine of Siena, 1618 Ben King Road
Marietta
6/7/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
_______________
DeKalb
Decatur
6/7/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Trinity Anglican-Eastside, 630 E. Lake Dr.
_______________
Fulton
Alpharetta
6/7/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
Atlanta
6/7/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
Duluth
6/7/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
_______________
Cobb
Marietta
6/8/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
_______________
Fulton
Alpharetta
6/8/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
Atlanta
6/8/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
Duluth
6/8/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
_______________
Jasper
Monticello
6/8/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 651 College Street
_______________
Spalding
Griffin
6/8/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 106 West Taylor Street
_______________
Walton
Loganville
6/8/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Loganville, 680 Tom Brewer Road
_______________
Butts
Jackson
6/9/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Daughtry Elementary School, 150 Shiloh Road
_______________
Carroll
Carrollton
6/9/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Carrollton First Methodist Church, 206 Newnan St.
Villa Rica
6/9/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Villa Rica Public Library, 869 Dallas Highway
_______________
Cobb
Austell
6/9/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway
Kennesaw
6/9/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Venue on Main, 2847 S. Main Street
Marietta
6/9/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
_______________
Coweta
Newnan
6/9/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Southwest Christian Church, 3836 Hwy 29
_______________
Fulton
Alpharetta
6/9/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
Atlanta
6/9/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Neighborhood Church, 1561 Mclendon Avenue, NE
6/9/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., State Farm - Philip Cohn Agency, 2090 Dunwoody Club Drive, Suite 118
6/9/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross Metro Atlanta Chapter Office, 1955 Monroe Drive, NE
6/9/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
Duluth
6/9/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
Milton
6/9/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Crooked Creek Golf Club, 3430 Hwy 9 North
_______________
Gwinnett
Duluth
6/9/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Duluth First United Methodist Church, 3208 Hwy 120
Lawrenceville
6/9/2020: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Northside Hospital Gwinnett, 1000 Medical Center Drive
6/9/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Northside Hospital Gwinnett, 1000 Medical Center Drive
Sugar Hill
6/9/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., City of Sugar Hill - E Center, 5009 West Broad Street
_______________
Upson
Thomaston
6/9/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Thomaston Civic Center, 101 Civic Center Drive
_______________
Cobb
Acworth
6/10/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Freedom Church, 3611 Cobb Parkway
Kennesaw
6/10/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Venue on Main, 2847 S. Main Street
Marietta
6/10/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
_______________
Douglas
Douglasville
6/10/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Douglasville First Baptist Church, 5900 Presley Mill Road
6/10/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Midway United Methodist Church, 1930 Midway Road
Lithia Springs
6/10/2020: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., First Baptist Church Lithia Springs, 3566 Veterans Memorial Highway
_______________
Fulton
Alpharetta
6/10/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
Atlanta
6/10/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Monarch Tower, 3424 Peachtree Rd. NE, Suite 118
6/10/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Peachtree Road UMC, 3180 PEACHTREE ROAD, NE
6/10/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross Metro Atlanta Chapter Office, 1955 Monroe Drive, NE
6/10/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
Duluth
6/10/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
_______________
Gwinnett
6/10/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Duluth First United Methodist Church, 3208 Hwy 120
Grayson
6/10/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Grayson City Hall, 475 Grayson Parkway
_______________
Meriwether
Warm Springs
6/10/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Roosevelt Warm Springs Institute, 6135 Roosevelt Highway
_______________
Carroll
Carrollton
6/11/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., CityStation, 2115 Maple Street
_______________
Cobb
Acworth
6/11/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Brookstone 1, 5595 Hedgebrooke Drive
6/11/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Heritage Presbyterian Church, 5323 Bells Ferry Road
Atlanta
6/11/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hyatt House Atl/Cobb Galeria, 3595 Cumerberland Blvd SE
Marietta
6/11/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 176 Sandtown Rd.
6/11/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
_______________
Fulton
Alpharetta
6/11/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
Atlanta
6/11/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Peachtree Road UMC, 3180 PEACHTREE ROAD, NE
6/11/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross Metro Atlanta Chapter Office, 1955 Monroe Drive, NE
6/11/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
Duluth
6/11/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
_______________
Gwinnett
6/11/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Duluth First United Methodist Church, 3208 Hwy 120
Grayson
6/11/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Grayson City Hall, 475 Grayson Parkway
_______________
Newton
Covington
6/11/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Covington, 1139 Usher Street
_______________
Cherokee
Waleska
6/12/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Waleska United Methodist Church, 7340 Reinhardt Parkway
_______________
Cobb
Marietta
6/12/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
6/12/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, 955 Johnson Ferry Road
_______________
Coweta
Newnan
6/12/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 3 Village Rd
_______________
DeKalb
Atlanta
6/12/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holy Cross Catholic Church, 3773 Chamblee Tucker Road
Tucker
6/12/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library, 5234 Lavista Road
_______________
Douglas
Douglasville
6/12/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., WellStar Douglas Hospital B Building, 8954 Hospital Drive
_______________
Fulton
Alpharetta
6/12/2020: 9:15 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
Atlanta
6/12/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Consulate General of Mexico, 1700 Chantilly Dr NE
6/12/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Peachtree Road UMC, 3180 PEACHTREE ROAD, NE
6/12/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross Metro Atlanta Chapter Office, 1955 Monroe Drive, NE
6/12/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
Duluth
6/12/2020: 9:15 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
_______________
Gwinnett
Grayson
6/12/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Grayson City Hall, 475 Grayson Parkway
_______________
Cobb
Marietta
6/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
_______________
DeKalb
Atlanta
6/13/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Holy Cross Catholic Church, 3773 Chamblee Tucker Road
Lithonia
6/13/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., New Birth Missionary Baptist - Saturday Blood Drive, 6400 Woodrow Road
_______________
Fulton
Alpharetta
6/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
Atlanta
6/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
Duluth
6/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
_______________
Cobb
Acworth
6/14/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Acworth United Methodist Church, 4340 Collins Circle
Marietta
6/14/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
_______________
DeKalb
Atlanta
6/14/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., North Atlanta Church of Christ, 5676 Roberts Drive
_______________
Forsyth
Cumming
6/14/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Northside Hospital - Forsyth County, 1200 Northside Forsyth Drive
_______________
Fulton
Alpharetta
6/14/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
Atlanta
6/14/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
Duluth
6/14/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
_______________
Carroll
Carrollton
6/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., CityStation, 2115 Maple Street
_______________
Cherokee
Canton
6/15/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Canton American Legion, 160 Mcclure Street
_______________
Cobb
Marietta
6/15/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
_______________
Coweta
Newnan
6/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Newnan Church of Christ, 2675 Highway 34 East
_______________
Fulton
Alpharetta
6/15/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
Atlanta
6/15/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
6/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross Metro Atlanta Chapter Office, 1955 Monroe Drive, NE
Duluth
6/15/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
_______________
Gwinnett
Buford
6/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Victory Church - Hamilton Mill, 3015 Puckett's Mill Road
Norcross
6/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Victory Church - Norcross, 5905 Brook Hollow Parkway
_______________
Henry
Stockbridge
6/15/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Piedmont Henry, 1133 Eagles Landing Parkway
_______________
Rockdale
Conyers
6/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 2533 Stanton Road
_______________
Walton
Social Circle
6/15/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Social Circle, 195 North Cherokee Rd.
_______________
Cherokee
Canton
6/16/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Northside Hospital Cherokee, 450 Northside Cherokee Boulevard
_______________
Cobb
Acworth
6/16/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Brookstone Golf and Country Club (ClubCorp), 5705 Brookstone Drive
6/16/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., WellStar Acworth Health Park, 4550 Cobb Parkway NW
Marietta
6/16/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
_______________
Coweta
Newnan
6/16/2020: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Asa M. Powell Expo Center, 197 Temple Ave
_______________
Douglas
Douglasville
6/16/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Beulah Baptist Church, 4031 Bankhead Highway
_______________
Fayette
Peachtree City
6/16/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Glenloch Recreation Complex, 601 Stevens Entry
6/16/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Peachtree City Church of Christ, 201 South Peachtree Parkway
_______________
Fulton
Alpharetta
6/16/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
Atlanta
6/16/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross Metro Atlanta Chapter Office, 1955 Monroe Drive, NE
6/16/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
Duluth
6/16/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
_______________
Gwinnett
Buford
6/16/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Victory Church - Hamilton Mill, 3015 Puckett's Mill Road
Norcross
6/16/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Victory Church - Norcross, 5905 Brook Hollow Parkway
_______________
Paulding
Dallas
6/16/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church of Dallas, 401 Main Street
_______________
Putnam
Eatonton
6/16/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., City Hut, 400 West Marion Street/Lafayette Street
_______________
Cherokee
Woodstock
6/17/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Woodstock City Church, 150 Ridgewalk Parkway
_______________
Cobb
Marietta
6/17/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
Powder Spgs
6/17/2020: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., New Hope Missionary Baptist-Powder Springs, 4192 Brownsville Road
_______________
DeKalb
Atlanta
6/17/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Emory University Yerkes Research, 954 North Gatewood Road
_______________
Douglas
Douglasville
6/17/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., WellStar Douglas Hospital B Building, 8954 Hospital Drive
_______________
Fulton
Alpharetta
6/17/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Falls of Autry Mill, 9825 Autry Falls Drive
6/17/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
6/17/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Midway United Methodist Church, 5025 Atlanta Highway
Atlanta
6/17/2020: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Grady Camp Creek Comprehensive Care Center, 3896 Princeton Lakes Way
6/17/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Velosio Company - Byers Engineering, 6285 Barfield Road
6/17/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Grady Camp Creek Comprehensive Care Center, 3896 Princeton Lakes Way
6/17/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross Metro Atlanta Chapter Office, 1955 Monroe Drive, NE
6/17/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
Duluth
6/17/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
Roswell
6/17/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Gate City Brewing Company, 43 Magnolia Street
_______________
Henry
Stockbridge
6/17/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Union United Methodist Church, 4600 Highway 138 SW
_______________
Paulding
Dallas
6/17/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Paulding Chamber of Commerce, 455 Jimmy Campbell Pkwy.
_______________
Spalding
Griffin
6/17/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Southern Crescent Technical College, 501 Varsity Road
_______________
Cherokee
Woodstock
6/18/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Woodstock City Church, 150 Ridgewalk Parkway
_______________
Cobb
Atlanta
6/18/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., The Omni Hotel at the Battery, 2623 Circle 75 Parkway
6/18/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hyatt House Atl/Cobb Galeria, 3595 Cumerberland Blvd SE
6/18/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Omni Hotel at the Battery, 2623 Circle 75 Parkway
Marietta
6/18/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 176 Sandtown Rd.
6/18/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
Powder Springs
6/18/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lost Mountain Baptist Church, 5400 Old Dallas Road
_______________
DeKalb
Atlanta
6/18/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., 1800 Century Center, 1800 Century Blvd, 4th floor, suite 4318
_______________
Douglas
Douglasville
6/18/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross, 9851 Commerce Way
_______________
Forsyth
Cumming
6/18/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Chattahoochee River Club, 4110 River Club Dr
6/18/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Keller Williams Realty, 540 Lake Center Pkwy
_______________
Fulton
Alpharetta
6/18/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
Atlanta
6/18/2020: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m., Atlanta City Hall, 55 Trinity Ave
6/18/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross Metro Atlanta Chapter Office, 1955 Monroe Drive, NE
6/18/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
Duluth
6/18/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
Roswell
6/18/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Computer Museum of America, 5000 Commerce Parkway
_______________
Meriwether
Manchester
6/18/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 206 Broad Street
_______________
Carroll
Carrollton
6/19/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., CityStation, 2115 Maple Street
6/19/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shot Spot, 970 Hays Mill Road
_______________
Cherokee
Canton
6/19/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Sixes United Methodist Church, 8385 Bells Ferry Road
Woodstock
6/19/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Woodstock City Church, 150 Ridgewalk Parkway
_______________
Cobb
Atlanta
6/19/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., The Omni Hotel at the Battery, 2623 Circle 75 Parkway
6/19/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Omni Hotel at the Battery, 2623 Circle 75 Parkway
Marietta
6/19/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
_______________
Fayette
Peachtree City
6/19/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Peachtree City Library, 201 Willow Bend Road
_______________
Forsyth
Cumming
6/19/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Chattahoochee River Club, 4110 River Club Dr
_______________
Fulton
Alpharetta
6/19/2020: 9:15 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
Atlanta
6/19/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Mercedes Benz Stadium, 1 AMB Drive NW
6/19/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross Metro Atlanta Chapter Office, 1955 Monroe Drive, NE
6/19/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
6/19/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mercedes Benz Stadium, 1 AMB Drive NW
Duluth
6/19/2020: 9:15 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
_______________
Paulding
Hiram
6/19/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bodyplex Hiram, 76 Highland Pavilion Court, Suite 165
_______________
Cherokee
Acworth
6/20/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Centennial Lakes, 202 Celebration Lane
Canton
6/20/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Big Woods Goods, 350 Ronnell Rd
_______________
Cobb
Marietta
6/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
_______________
Fulton
Alpharetta
6/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
Atlanta
6/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
Duluth
6/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
Sandy Springs
6/20/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cortland at the Hill, 1160 Johnson Ferry Road NE
_______________
Cobb
Marietta
6/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
_______________
Fulton
Alpharetta
6/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
Atlanta
6/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
Duluth
6/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
_______________
Cobb
Austell
6/22/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., WellStar Cobb Hospital, 1791 Mulkey Road
Marietta
6/22/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
_______________
Coweta
Newnan
6/22/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Paul's Episcopal Church, 576 Roscoe Road
_______________
DeKalb
Atlanta
6/22/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., City of Dunwoody Public Works, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 250
_______________
Fayette
Fayetteville
6/22/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fayette County Public Library, 1821 Heritage Parkway
_______________
Fulton
Alpharetta
6/22/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
Atlanta
6/22/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
6/22/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross Metro Atlanta Chapter Office, 1955 Monroe Drive, NE
Duluth
6/22/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
_______________
Gwinnett
Norcross
6/22/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Christ The King Lutheran Church, 5575 Peachtree Parkway
_______________
Haralson
Buchanan
6/22/2020: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Haralson County Recreation, 155 Van Wert Stree
_______________
Henry
Hampton
6/22/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Atlanta Motor Speedway - Tara Ballroom, 1500 Highway 19/41 (Tara Blvd.)
McDonough
6/22/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., McDonough Presbyterian Church, 427 McGarity Road
_______________
Walton
Monroe
6/22/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Center Hill Baptist Church of Gratis, 2940 Gratis Road
_______________
Butts
Jackson
6/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church High Falls, 4408 High Falls Road
_______________
Cherokee
Canton
6/23/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Canton United Methodist Church, 930 Lower Scot Mill Rd
_______________
Cobb
Marietta
6/23/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
6/23/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Catherine's Episcopal, 571 Holt Road
_______________
DeKalb
Atlanta
6/23/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Emory University School of Medicine, 1648 Pierce Drive
_______________
Fulton
Alpharetta
6/23/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
Atlanta
6/23/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Meag Power, 1470 Riveredge Pkwy
6/23/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Choate Construction, 8200 Roberts Drive
6/23/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Shops Buckhead, 3035 Peachtree Road NE
6/23/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross Metro Atlanta Chapter Office, 1955 Monroe Drive, NE
6/23/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
Duluth
6/23/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
_______________
Gwinnett
Grayson
6/23/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Grayson City Hall, 475 Grayson Parkway
_______________
Newton
Covington
6/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Central Community Church, 11157 City Pond Road
_______________
Clayton
Morrow
6/24/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., City of Morrow, 1500 Morrow Rd
_______________
Cobb
Acworth
6/24/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Freedom Church, 3611 Cobb Parkway
Marietta
6/24/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
_______________
Coweta
Newnan
6/24/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., SouthCrest Church, 365 International Blvd.
_______________
DeKalb
Atlanta
6/24/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Kirkwood United Church of Christ, 100 Rogers St NE
_______________
Fulton
Alpharetta
6/24/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
Atlanta
6/24/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Shops Buckhead, 3035 Peachtree Road NE
6/24/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross Metro Atlanta Chapter Office, 1955 Monroe Drive, NE
6/24/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
Duluth
6/24/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Infinite Energy Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway
6/24/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
_______________
Gwinnett
Dacula
6/24/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Apalachee Farms, 1001 Dacula Road
Duluth
6/24/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., TREXTEL LLC, 1955 Evergreen Boulevard, Suite 200
Grayson
6/24/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Grayson City Hall, 475 Grayson Parkway
Lilburn
6/24/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lilburn Activity Bldg (LAB), 788 Hillcrest Rd NW
_______________
Upson
Thomaston
6/24/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Thomaston Civic Center, 101 Civic Center Drive
_______________
Cobb
Marietta
6/25/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
_______________
Coweta
Senoia
6/25/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Legacy Christian Church, 1150 Rockaway Rd
_______________
Douglas
Douglasville
6/25/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hunter Park Community Center, 8830 Gurley Rd
6/25/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bright Star United Methodist Church, 3715 Bright Star Road
Lithia Springs
6/25/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 1920 Skyview Road
_______________
Fulton
Alpharetta
6/25/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
Atlanta
6/25/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross Metro Atlanta Chapter Office, 1955 Monroe Drive, NE
6/25/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
Duluth
6/25/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
_______________
Gwinnett
Lawrenceville
6/25/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Gwinnett County Employees, 75 Langley Drive
_______________
Paulding
Dallas
6/25/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bethany Christian Church, 3264 Villa Rica Highway
Hiram
6/25/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Wellstar Paulding Hospital, 2518 Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway
_______________
Spalding
Griffin
6/25/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Donor Appreciation Day, Griffin Moose Lodge #1503, 1435 Zebulon Road
_______________
Upson
Thomaston
6/25/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Upson Regional Medical Center, 801 Gordon Street
_______________
Walton
Monroe
6/25/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Walton EMC, 842 U.S. Hwy 78 NW
_______________
Carroll
Villa Rica
6/26/2020: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Fairfield Plantation Rec Center, 1602 Lakeview Pkwy
_______________
Cobb
Marietta
6/26/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
_______________
Coweta
Newnan
6/26/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Newnan City Church Newnan, 17 1st Avenue
_______________
DeKalb
Atlanta
6/26/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., One Life Fitness Health Club, 1181 Hammond Drive
Decatur
6/26/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Decatur Library, 215 Sycamore Street
_______________
Fulton
Alpharetta
6/26/2020: 9:15 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
6/26/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Honda, 1500 Morrison Pkwy
Atlanta
6/26/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross Metro Atlanta Chapter Office, 1955 Monroe Drive, NE
6/26/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
Duluth
6/26/2020: 9:15 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
_______________
Gwinnett
Lawrenceville
6/26/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Fountain Church, 1985 Old Fountain Road
_______________
Morgan
Rutledge
6/26/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Union Springs Baptist Church, 1400 West Main St.
_______________
Walton
Loganville
6/26/2020: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Loganville First United Methodist Church, 221 Main Street
_______________
Cobb
Atlanta
6/27/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Atlanta Marriott Northwest at Galleria, 200 Interstate North Parkway SE
6/27/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Atlanta Braves, 755 Battery Ave. SE
6/27/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Atlanta Braves, 755 Battery Ave. SE
6/27/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Atlanta Marriott Northwest at Galleria, 200 Interstate North Parkway SE
Marietta
6/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
_______________
Fulton
Alpharetta
6/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
Atlanta
6/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
Duluth
6/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
