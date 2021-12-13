ATLANTA (CBS46) — Authorities are still trying to determine the total number of deaths as the aftermath of several catastrophic tornadoes continues to linger across the Midwest.
Assistance is pouring in from all corners of the country, including Georgia's Red Cross. Volunteers from metro Atlanta and Northwest Georgia are set to deploy to Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Missouri to assist recovering communities.
On Saturday, Kentucky officials opened at least eight emergency shelters in efforts to house about 190 people. Shelters are also open in Tennessee.
"Roads have been completely devastated in places, and we’re moving as quickly as we can to get additional volunteers, supplies and help to the hardest hit areas," said a spokesperson for the Red Cross of Georgia organization. "With such widespread damage, we know families will need support for weeks to come and the Red Cross will be there for as long as we are needed."
The Red Cross of Georgia is not accepting donations of food, household items or clothing as they cannot be distributed at this time. However, financial donations are being accepted and offer the quickest way to help those who need it most.
To make a financial donation or schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets to those impacted, visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS. You can also use the Red Cross Blood Donor app or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 gift today.
