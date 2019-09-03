ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – The American Red Cross opened evacuation shelters in Georgia overnight to accommodate residents evacuating from the Georgia coast in the path of Hurricane Dorian.
While the storm’s track is still uncertain, thousands from Florida through the Carolinas are looking to escape the wind, rain, flooding and high storm surge that Dorian may bring.
The following Red Cross evacuation shelters are open in Georgia:
• Trinity on the Hill United Methodist Church, 1330 Monte Sano Ave., Augusta, GA 30904 (Richmond County)
• Westside High School, 1002 Patriots Way, Augusta, GA 30907 (Richmond County)
• Columbus Civic Center, 400 4th St., Columbus, GA 31901 (Muscogee County)
• Coffee Square Complex, 216 S. Madison Ave, Douglas, GA 31533 (Coffee County)
• East Laurens High School, 920 Highway 80E, East Dublin, GA 31027 (Laurens County)
• Dublin High School, 1127 Hillcrest Parkway, Dublin, GA 31021 (Laurens County)
• Liberty Park Community Center, 1040 Newmantown Rd., Grovetown, GA 30813 (Columbia County)
• South Bibb Recreation Center, 7035 Houston Rd, Macon, GA 31216 (Bibb County)
• Sweetwater Park Gym, 180 Sweetwater Road, Thompson, GA 30824 (McDuffie County)
• Ware County High School, 700 Victory Drive, Waycross, GA 31503 (Ware County)
Red Cross shelter locations may change daily. Download the free Red Cross Emergency App for real-time weather alerts, open shelters and expert advice on hurricanes.
Click here for updated Red Cross shelter information or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
