ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As Hurricane Dorian continues it’s track towards the southeast, many organizations are not taking any chances at being unprepared, among them is the American Red Cross.
Workers have already begun stocking emergency relief supplies including cots, blankets and toiletries. Officials say with the expected path of Hurricane Dorian is still unknown, and with the potential for 19 million people to be impacted, they are taking no chances.
“Packing it up ahead of time is kinda important. We have to be ready for this storm, in particular in many different locations, so we at the Red Cross are preparing to respond in Florida and many parts of Georgia as well,” said Ashely Henley.
Red Cross volunteers and volunteers from DHL Supply Chain, loaded tractor trailers filled with the items which officials say will help tens of thousands of people stay safe in shelters
