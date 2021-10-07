ATLANTA (CBS46) — The American rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers are bringing their 2022 global stadium tour to Atlanta's Truist Park in August 2022.
The 32-city global stadium tour will kick off June 4 at Estadio La Cartuja in Seville, Spain with stops in London, Paris, Dublin, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and many more before wrapping up in Arlington at Globe Life Field on Sept. 19. The tour is produced by Live Nation.
The 2022 tour will mark the return of guitarist and all round cosmic musician John Frusciante to the group, as well as the band’s first ever stadium tour in the U.S. Red Hot Chili Peppers will be performing their career-spanning hits as well as new music from their forthcoming album.
Some of the band's biggest hits include "Give It Away," "Californication," "Under the Bridge," and "Higher Ground."
Special guests will include The Strokes, A$AP Rocky, Beck, HAIM, St. Vincent, and Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Thundercat and King Princess.
RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS 2022 WORLD TOUR DATES:
Europe
Jun 04 – Seville, Spain – Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla=
Jun 07 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olimpic=
Jun 10 – Nijmegen, Netherlands – Goffertpark=
Jun 15 – Budapest, Hungary - Puskas Stadium=
Jun 18 – Firenze, Italy – Firenze Rocks (festival date)
Jun 22 – Manchester, UK – Emirates Old Trafford=
Jun 25 – London, UK – London Stadium~
Jun 29 – Dublin, Ireland – Marlay Park~
Jul 01 – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park~
Jul 03 – Leuven, Belgium – Rock Werchter (festival date)
Jul 05 – Cologne, Germany – RheinEnergieStadium=
Jul 08 – Paris, France – Stade de France~
Jul 12 – Hamburg, Germany – Volksparkstadion=
North America
Jul 23 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High*
Jul 27 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park*
Jul 29 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi's Stadium+
Jul 31 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium+
Aug 03 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park^
Aug 06 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium^^
Aug 10 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park^
Aug 12 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium^
Aug 14 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park^
Aug 17 – E. Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium^
Aug 19 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field^
Aug 21 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre^
Aug 30 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium^
Sep 01 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium^
Sep 03 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park^
Sep 08 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park^
Sep 10 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park# (on sale date TBA)
Sep 15 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium^
Sep 18 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field^
=with special guests A$AP Rocky and Thundercat
~with special guests Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat
*with special guests HAIM and Thundercat
+with special guests Beck and Thundercat
^with special guests The Strokes and Thundercat
^^with special guests The Strokes and King Princess
#with special guests St. Vincent and Thundercat
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. local time Oct. 15 at RedHotChiliPeppers.com. All seat levels and price tiers will be available to purchase at that time.
A fan presale will begin at 10 a.m. local time Oct. 9 in North America and 10 a.m. local time Oct. 13 in Europe.
American Express card members can purchase tickets for the North American tour dates starting at 10 a.m. local time Oct. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.