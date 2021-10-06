ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Red Phone Booth speakeasy in downtown Atlanta is going pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Inside, there will be special decorations and cocktails. 20% of sales made off a special gin cocktail will be donated to the Eric R. Beverly Foundation and the American Cancer Society.
